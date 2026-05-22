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WUF chairmanship handed over from Azerbaijan to Mexico

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WUF chairmanship handed over from Azerbaijan to Mexico
Photo: AZERTAC

The chairmanship of the next Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF) has been transferred from Azerbaijan to Mexico, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The handover of the chairmanship from Azerbaijan to Mexico took place on May 22 during the official closing ceremony of WUF13 held in Baku.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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