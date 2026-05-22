Peace talks in Ukraine stalled, says Rubio

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that peace talks in Ukraine are currently at a standstill, but added at a press conference following the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Helsingborg that they are ready to resume if circumstances change.

Rubio responded to a question from TT about whether it should be seen as a sign that the peace talks the US has held with Russia and Ukraine have stalled. He said he does not see any conditions for meaningful discussions now, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

But Rubio hopes that this can change, and if so, President Donald Trump is ready to get the US involved.

News.Az