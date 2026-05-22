WUF13 flags of Azerbaijan and the UN lowered

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As part of the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), Azerbaijan and the UN held the WUF13 flag-lowering ceremony on May 22 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

The flag-lowering ceremony symbolizes the official closing of the session, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

It should be noted that WUF13, held from May 17 to 22 under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” brought together more than 57,000 participants from 176 countries, including heads of state and government, ministers, mayors, business representatives, academics, and civil society representatives.

News.Az