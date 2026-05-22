Spain aims to strengthen economy by legalizing 500,000+ migrants

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Spain is set to launch a major program to provide legal status to around half a million undocumented workers, aiming to connect them with jobs and boost economic growth, the country’s top immigration official told Reuters.

The initiative, announced in January, has drawn sharp criticism from far-right leaders across Spain and Europe. Yet, the Socialist-led coalition government argues that migration will provide a younger workforce, helping the Spanish economy outpace its European peers as the population ages, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

The programme's substantial demand was highlighted during a Supreme Court hearing on Friday, following an injunction filed by far-right groups. State broadcaster TVE, citing unidentified sources, reported 549,596 applications in the first month, slightly exceeding initial expectations.

TVE also claimed 91,505 temporary work permits have been granted, though the ministry declined to confirm these figures to Reuters. Secretary of State for Migration Pilar Cancela previously noted the state could handle up to one million applications, acknowledging requests would outnumber permits.

The authorities also have a plan to help migrants find formal jobs, she added Spain needs approximately 2.4 million more people paying into social security over the next decade to sustain its welfare state, according to official estimates.

Think-tank Funcas estimates there are around 840,000 undocumented migrants working off the books, mainly from Latin America.

News.Az