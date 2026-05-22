Azerbaijan, Somalia explore partnership opportunities

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On the sidelines of the Istanbul Natural Resources Summit in Türkiye, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, held a meeting with Dahir Shire Mohamed, Somalia’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

Discussions focused on the implementation of the existing oil and gas Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries and matters arising from the formation of a Joint Working Group, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Details were shared on Somalia’s hydrocarbon resources and its current cooperation with TPAO. The meeting also reviewed potential collaboration with Azerbaijan and addressed the education of Somali students in oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan.

The Somali side was invited to join the “Baku Energy Week”.

News.Az