+ ↺ − 16 px

Since 2022, the EU has been unable to sanction Russia's Patriarch Kirill, but Hungary's recent change in leadership presents an opportunity to reconsider the matter.

The European Union will not immediately attempt to impose sanctions on Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia's Orthodox Church, despite the new Hungarian government's readiness to lift the country's long-standing opposition, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

Kirill, a highly controversial figure with both religious and political influence, has been accused of spreading revisionist propaganda to justify the war in Ukraine. Under his leadership, the Russian Orthodox Church approved a document that called for the annihilation of Ukrainian independence and described the invasion as a "Holy War".

His name, however, will not be included in a "mini package" of sanctions currently being prepared in Brussels. The draft proposal is limited in scope and focuses on individuals linked to Moscow's military-industrial complex, diplomats said.

Ambassadors had their first round of discussions on Friday.

The addition of Kirill to the list risks attracting too much attention and delaying approval of the "mini package", which Brussels wants to green-light with little trouble by the time foreign affairs ministers meet on 15 June.

The expectations now shift to the 21st sanctions package, which will be much wider in size and require more time for negotiations. The legislation, still in early stages, is set to be presented next month with the goal of approval in July.

The EU first tried to blacklist Kirill in 2022. But Hungary, under then-prime minister Viktor Orbán, blocked the move, calling it an issue of religious freedom.

Orbán was roundly defeated in April, and his successor, Péter Magyar, came to power under the promise of restoring ties between Budapest and Brussels. Magyar is keen to distance himself from Orbán's notorious use of veto power.

"Sanctions which would undermine Hungary’s economic stability are an absolute no-go," Márton Hajdu, a close ally of Magyar who chairs the foreign affairs committee of the Hungarian parliament, told Euronews earlier this week.

"But in cases where the previous government used the power of the Hungarian State to cut private deals, I expect the new government not to block joint EU efforts at increasing the pressure on Russia to end this war."

Despite the window of opportunity opened by Hungary, it remains unclear if there will be unanimity to sanction Kirill this time around.

News.Az