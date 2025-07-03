Another strong earthquake hits off Japan's Tokara Islands
Photo: AP
An earthquake with a seismic intensity of lower 6 on Japan's scale struck off the Tokara Islands on Thursday afternoon, amid a swarm of seismic activity in the area in recent weeks.
The magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck at 4:13 p.m. at a depth of about 20 kilometers. There was no threat of a tsunami, according to the Meteorological Agency.
The strongest shaking was recorded on Akusekijima island in Kagoshima Prefecture.