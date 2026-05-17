TikTok, Temu and Shein among Chinese apps dominating global smartphone markets

From social media and video editing tools to e-commerce platforms, Chinese tech companies have established a strong presence in both Android and iOS app ecosystems worldwide, News.Az reports, citing BGR.

Among the most notable examples is TikTok, originally launched in China as Douyin by ByteDance. The short-form video platform helped popularize the global trend of vertical video content and remains one of the most downloaded apps worldwide.

ByteDance also owns CapCut, a widely used mobile video editing application that was first released in China under the name JianYing. The app is closely integrated with TikTok, allowing users to edit and directly upload short-form content.

In the e-commerce sector, Temu, owned by PDD Holdings, has rapidly gained popularity since its launch in 2022 through aggressive pricing strategies and marketing campaigns. Another major global platform, AliExpress, is operated by Alibaba Group and provides international consumers access to Chinese manufacturers and low-cost goods.

Shein, originally founded in China in 2008 as ZZKKO before rebranding in 2015, has become a leading fast-fashion platform. The company expanded globally during the pandemic and later opened physical retail operations, including a store in Paris.

Together, these apps highlight the growing global influence of Chinese technology companies across entertainment, shopping and digital services.