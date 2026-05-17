Train driver charged after deadly Bangkok crash kills eight and injures dozens

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A train driver in Thailand has been charged with negligence following a fatal crash in Bangkok in which a freight train collided with a public bus at a rail crossing, killing eight people and injuring 32 others.

Authorities say the incident is under investigation as officials examine possible additional charges and review safety conditions at the crossing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Thai police confirmed that the driver was charged with negligence causing death after evidence indicated reckless conduct that led to the fatal collision, according to police officials.

The bus driver is also expected to face charges, but remains under medical care and has not yet been questioned.

The crash occurred on Saturday when a freight train struck a bus stopped on the tracks at a red light, triggering a fire that engulfed the vehicle and dragged nearby vehicles along the railway line.

Officials said the site has since been cleared and train services restored, while authorities plan to tighten safety measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Commuters in the area said they had long feared a collision due to vehicles continuing to cross despite warning signals, while Thailand continues to face high road safety risks compared with global standards.

News.Az