Italy PM Meloni visits Modena after deadly car-ramming attack as investigation expands

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Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is travelling to the city of Modena following a car-ramming incident that injured several people, cancelling an international meeting in Cyprus to address the situation at home.

The attack has prompted a high-level response from Italian leadership as investigations continue into the motive behind the incident and the condition of those seriously injured, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to government sources, Meloni will visit Modena on Sunday, while Italian President Sergio Mattarella is also expected to travel to the northern city following the incident.

On Saturday, a 30-year-old man drove a car into a crowd in Modena’s city centre, injuring eight people, four of them seriously, before attempting to flee and stabbing a passerby who tried to intervene. He was later arrested by police.

Prosecutors said the suspect is under investigation for massacre and personal injury, and described the attack as “indiscriminate, random and deliberate,” while efforts continue to determine the motive.

Authorities also reported that among the seriously injured, two people suffered amputations, with one remaining in life-threatening condition.

Officials said the suspect had previously received treatment for mental health issues in 2022 and later disengaged from care, according to local authorities.

News.Az