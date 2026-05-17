Deadly bus crash in southern Iran kills 8 and injures 15

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A bus accident in southern Iran has left eight people dead and 15 others injured after the vehicle overturned on a regional road.

The incident occurred on the Asaluyeh–Kangan route, according to emergency services, News.Az reports, citing APA.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society confirmed that the bus overturned while travelling along the Asaluyeh–Kangan road in southern Iran, resulting in multiple casualties.

Authorities said eight people were killed and 15 others were injured in the crash.

News.Az