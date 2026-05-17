President Ilham Aliyev received Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates

President Ilham Aliyev received Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates

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On May 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News.Az