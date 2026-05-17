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President Ilham Aliyev received Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates

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President Ilham Aliyev received Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates
Photo: AZERTAC

On May 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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