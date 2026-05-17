President Ilham Aliyev received Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates
- 17 May 2026 18:05
- 17 May 2026 18:13
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Photo: AZERTAC
On May 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
By Leyla Şirinova