Another strong quake jolts southwestern Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The temblor occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in Kumamoto's Aso area at a depth of about 10 kilometers, registering lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

News.Az