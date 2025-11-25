Another strong quake jolts southwestern Japan
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported, but no tsunami warning was issued.
The temblor occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in Kumamoto's Aso area at a depth of about 10 kilometers, registering lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.