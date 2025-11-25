Yandex metrika counter

Another strong quake jolts southwestern Japan

  • World
  • Share
Another strong quake jolts southwestern Japan
Photo: Anadolu Agency

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The temblor occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in Kumamoto's Aso area at a depth of about 10 kilometers, registering lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      