Anthropic gears up for blockbuster public offering

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Anthropic, the company behind the Claude large language model, has become the latest AI firm to file for an initial public offering, following a similar move by SpaceX.

OpenAI is likely to follow suit. Anthropic’s market debut could arrive as soon as this fall, News.Az reports, citing GzeroMedia.

It’s not clear, though, how many shares it will offer to the public, but the IPO is set to make the company worth above $1 trillion.

Separately, Anthropic on Tuesday announced it will expand access to its powerful Mythos model to another 150 organizations in 15 countries, allowing those groups to beef up their cyber defenses ahead of a broader release of the model.

News.Az