Antony attracts interest from two Saudi Pro League clubs – Former Red Devils boss eyes reunion

Antony, the Brazilian winger once signed by Manchester United for a staggering £86 million, is reportedly drawing interest from two Saudi Pro League clubs this summer as he seeks a permanent move away from Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old’s time at United has been challenging. After joining from Ajax in 2022 amid high expectations, Antony struggled to find consistent form, managing just 12 goals and 5 assists in 96 appearances over three seasons, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

In January, Antony was loaned to LaLiga side Real Betis, where he rediscovered some of his spark, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 26 appearances. This resurgence has led to several clubs monitoring his situation, though a return to Betis appears unlikely.

Two Saudi Arabian teams have reportedly expressed interest, and Antony is open to a move to the Middle East. However, his preference remains to stay in Europe, with Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich said to be keeping tabs on the winger’s availability.

Earlier in the transfer window, Bayer Leverkusen was also linked with a move for Antony, which would have reunited him with former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag, who brought Antony to Ajax in 2020 and later to United in 2022, now coaches Leverkusen after succeeding Xabi Alonso.

Despite his close relationship with Antony — describing him as “like a son” — Ten Hag was clear last week that Leverkusen currently has no interest in signing the winger. “We’re not interested in him at the moment, but we’ll see what happens in the future,” he said.

Antony’s spell at United started brightly, scoring in his first three appearances against Arsenal, Everton, and Manchester City, and netting a notable volley against Barcelona at Old Trafford. Yet, his fortunes declined sharply, and he eventually found himself sidelined under both Ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

As the summer transfer window progresses, it appears increasingly likely that Antony will finally move on from the Premier League giants in search of a fresh start — potentially in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere in Europe.

