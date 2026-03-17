WWE RAW: Roman Reigns calls CM Punk ‘old’ - VIDEO

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The March 16 episode of WWE Raw delivered major moments on the road to WrestleMania 42, featuring intense confrontations, surprise appearances, and a blockbuster return.

The biggest talking point came from the heated face-off between Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Reigns mocked his rival during an in-ring segment, even calling him “old,” which sparked a fiery reaction. Punk responded by striking Reigns, escalating tensions ahead of their WrestleMania showdown, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton made an appearance following his recent attack on Cody Rhodes. In a brief segment, Orton hinted at his motivations, describing himself as a “killer” as he builds toward their upcoming clash.

The night also saw the shocking return of Brock Lesnar. The former champion stormed the ring after being introduced by Paul Heyman, taking out multiple opponents before being confronted and dropped by Oba Femi, who appeared to accept a WrestleMania challenge.

Elsewhere on the show, championship matches and storyline developments continued to build momentum. AJ Lee and Penta retained their Intercontinental titles, while Liv Morgan revealed a long-term plan involving The Judgment Day faction.

News.Az