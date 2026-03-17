Iran seeks to move World Cup matches to Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran is in talks with FIFA to relocate all of its World Cup matches to Mexico, according to an official statement shared by the Iranian Embassy in Mexico.

The statement quoted Iranian football federation president Mehdi Taj as saying the country is “currently negotiating” with FIFA to ensure its games are held in Mexico rather than the US.

Iran has already qualified for the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico starting on June 11. Two of Iran’s scheduled matches are set to take place in Los Angeles and Seattle.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Iran's IRGC vows revenge after three-day-old infant killed in US-Israeli attack

Iran FM denies contact with US envoy, says rumours aimed at misleading oil traders

Middle East oil hits record highs as war disrupts supply

Neymar left out of Brazil squad for March friendlies

However, rising tensions have raised security concerns. U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that it would not be appropriate for Iran’s national team to participate in the World Cup “for their own life and safety.”

Iran’s Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali also stated that participation in the tournament would not be possible following U.S. airstrikes, carried out alongside Israel, targeting Tehran and killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America. We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s matches in Mexico,” Taj said.

News.Az