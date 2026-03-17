NBA prepares for crucial expansion decision

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver previously confirmed that Las Vegas and Seattle are under consideration, and the topic has remained a key focus since his remarks last December. The issue is set to be discussed during the league’s Board of Governors meetings on March 24–25, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

If approved, the process would begin immediately, with the NBA targeting the 2028–29 season for the debut of the two new teams. While the vote would not officially award franchises, it would mark the first concrete step toward expanding the league from 30 to 32 teams. Any decision requires support from at least 23 of the 30 owners.

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Sources indicate that backing for expansion has been growing, potentially clearing the way for the league to begin soliciting and evaluating ownership bids in both cities. Industry executives expect strong interest from investors, with early estimates suggesting expansion teams could be valued between $7 billion and $10 billion each.

The growing appeal of expansion is closely tied to soaring franchise valuations. In recent years, record-breaking sales have underscored the league’s financial growth. The Phoenix Suns were sold for $4 billion in 2022, followed by the Boston Celtics at $6.1 billion in 2025, and the Los Angeles Lakers at a record $10 billion. The Portland Trail Blazers also changed hands in 2025 for $4.25 billion.

Despite these financial incentives, some owners remain cautious. Expanding the league would dilute existing ownership stakes by increasing the number of teams, reducing each franchise’s share of league equity. As a result, some are seeking more clarity on final franchise fees and valuations before committing.

Still, momentum appears to be building. Las Vegas and Seattle are widely viewed as strong markets, with Seattle long considered a leading candidate after losing the SuperSonics in 2008 when the team relocated to Oklahoma City.

If both cities are awarded franchises, they would likely join the Western Conference, potentially requiring one current team—such as the Minnesota Timberwolves or Memphis Grizzlies—to move to the Eastern Conference to maintain balance.

Expansion would also involve an expansion draft, allowing new teams to select players from existing rosters. Current teams would be able to protect at least eight players, with expansion franchises required to draft a minimum of 14 players and no more than one from any single team. They would also receive picks in the NBA Draft.

The addition of two new teams would create new opportunities across the league, including roster spots, coaching roles, and front-office positions, while also likely leading to new developmental teams in the NBA’s minor-league system.

The NBA typically allows about a year and a half between awarding a franchise and its first season. To meet the target of launching in 2028–29, expansion teams would need to be approved by spring 2027.