Any force obstructing China's reunification doomed to fail: FM spokesperson

China will never compromise or concede on its core interests such as national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and any force that dares to obstruct China's reunification is doomed to fail, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Lin made the remarks after Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned the Japanese ambassador to China, Kenji Kanasugi, on Thursday, making serious démarches over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's provocative remarks on Taiwan, which imply the possibility of armed intervention in the Taiwan Strait.

Lin told a regular news briefing that the root cause of the problem lies in Takaichi's "extremely wrongful, dangerous and provocative remarks on Taiwan and her refusal to change course and retract what she had said."

"That grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, violates international law and the basic norms of international relations, and damages the post-WWII international order," Lin said.

"It also contravenes the one-China principle and the guiding principles set forth in the four China-Japan political documents, disrupts the political foundations of China-Japan relations, and hurts the Chinese people's sentiment," he said.

"We also noted that many politicians and people with vision in Japan raised caution and criticism," Lin added.

