China unveils first super-large gold deposit in Liaoning

China has announced the discovery of its first super-large, low-grade gold deposit in Liaoning Province, a landmark find confirmed by the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The Dadonggou deposit contains an estimated 2.586 billion tonnes of ore, with total gold resources reaching 1,444.49 tonnes at an average grade of 0.56 grams per tonne, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the ministry, this major discovery is expected to significantly strengthen China’s strategic gold reserves. Officials note that the deposit could pave the way for the development of a world-class gold production base, boosting the full revitalization and high-quality growth of northeast China.

