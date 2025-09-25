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Territorial Integrity
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Editor’s note: Nijat Babayev is an Azerbaijan-based journalist. The article reflects the author’s personal views and may not necessarily represent the position of News.Az.24 May 2026-00:20
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Against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Azerbaijan has been shaping a distinct model of engagement with Kyiv, one in which the humanitarian dimension takes precedence, while political positioning remains carefully calibrated. This approach allows Baku to support Ukraine without becoming entangled in confrontation, while simultaneously reinforcing its role as a regional diplomatic hub.25 Apr 2026-18:17
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April 23, 2023, became one of the defining dates in the modern history of Azerbaijan. On that day, the Lachin border checkpoint was established — a move that carried not only practical importance for strengthening security, but also symbolized the restoration of full state control over a strategically vital area. Three years later, on April 23, 2026, this development is no longer viewed as a single, isolated step, but rather as a key component of a broader and consistent policy aimed at reinforcing national sovereignty.23 Apr 2026-15:58
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An official of Somalia’s Foreign Ministry has commended Azerbaijan’s support for his country’s territorial integrity.30 Dec 2025-12:11
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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has reaffirmed its full support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia within its internationally recognized borders.29 Dec 2025-15:22
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s territorial integrity and control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are non-negotiable “red lines.” Speaking ahead of a planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida, Zelenskyy stressed that Kyiv will not legally recognize any territorial losses. The talks are expected to address security guarantees and possible paths toward ending the war with Russia.28 Dec 2025-11:26
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President Ilham Aliyev has stated that the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and state sovereignty laid the foundation for a new historical milestone in the country’s development.12 Nov 2025-13:31
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