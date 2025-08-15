Apopka High School on lockdown amid police activity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apopka High School has been placed on lockdown following police activity near the campus Friday morning.

The lockdown began after a Florida Highway Patrol traffic stop around 6 a.m., during which individuals inside a vehicle fled. Police later apprehended five people connected to the incident, while authorities continue investigating the possible involvement of a sixth person, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials are maintaining the lockdown to ensure the safety of students and staff. Updates will be provided as the situation develops.

News.Az