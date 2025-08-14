U.S. Florida to open 2nd immigration detention center dubbed "Deportation Depot"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of the U.S. state of Florida on Thursday announced the plan to open a second detention facility to house undocumented immigrants, News.az reports citing ABC News.

At a press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that the state will use the Baker Correctional Institution, a temporarily closed northern state prison, turning it into what he called "Deportation Depot," which would hold up to 1,300 immigrant detainees.

This is the second such facility since the makeshift detention center dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" opened in the Florida Everglades just over a month ago.

It could take two to three weeks to get the new center operational, according to a state official in charge of building the immigration facilities.

The announcement came one day after a federal judge heard closing arguments in an environmental case over "Alligator Alcatraz" as opponents push for the shutdown of the center. The judge issued a temporary restraining order last week that halted construction at the site for 14 days.

"Alligator Alcatraz" has faced other legal action for alleged inhumane conditions and treatment of detainees.

News.Az