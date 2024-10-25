Apple, Capri Holdings, AutoNation fall premarket; Western Digital rises

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures edged higher Friday, ending a generally weaker week on a positive tone as the quarterly earnings season continues, News.Az reports citing Investing.

Here are some of the biggest premarket US stock movers today:Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock fell 0.8% after sales of the tech giant’s flagship iPhone dipped by 0.3% in the third quarter in China, while rival Huawei's devices spiked by 42%, underlining the fierce competition in the world's biggest smartphone market.Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) stock soared 14% after the shoemaker raised its annual sales forecast and beat second-quarter expectations, on resilient demand.Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) stock fell 0.3% after the clothes retailer reported its latest quarterly earnings, topping earnings and revenue consensus expectations.Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock rose 11% after the memory-chip-maker swung to a quarterly profit, buoyed by soaring sales in its cloud business.Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) stock slumped 46% after a US judge blocked the $8.5 billion merger between the parent company of Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo and Coach owner Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), which gained 15%.Centene (NYSE:CNC) stock soared 12% after the health insurer beat estimates for third-quarter profit, boosted by strength in its commercial insurance business.New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) stock fell 3.9% after the regional lender reported a loss for the third quarter as it set aside more reserves to cover potential loan losses.AutoNation (NYSE:AN) stock fell 4.2% after the used car retailer’s third-quarter earnings missed estimates amid continued fallout from a software outage.DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) stock fell 4.6% after the medical device maker beat estimates for third-quarter revenue and profit, helped by resilient demand for its continuous glucose monitors for diabetes patients.

