Yandex metrika counter

Apple, Capri Holdings, AutoNation fall premarket; Western Digital rises

  • World
  • Share
Apple, Capri Holdings, AutoNation fall premarket; Western Digital rises

US stock futures edged higher Friday, ending a generally weaker week on a positive tone as the quarterly earnings season continues, News.Az reports citing Investing.

Here are some of the biggest premarket US stock movers today:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock fell 0.8% after sales of the tech giant’s flagship iPhone dipped by 0.3% in the third quarter in China, while rival Huawei's devices spiked by 42%, underlining the fierce competition in the world's biggest smartphone market.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) stock soared 14% after the shoemaker raised its annual sales forecast and beat second-quarter expectations, on resilient demand.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) stock fell 0.3% after the clothes retailer reported its latest quarterly earnings, topping earnings and revenue consensus expectations.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock rose 11% after the memory-chip-maker swung to a quarterly profit, buoyed by soaring sales in its cloud business.

Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) stock slumped 46% after a US judge blocked the $8.5 billion merger between the parent company of Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo and Coach owner Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), which gained 15%.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) stock soared 12% after the health insurer beat estimates for third-quarter profit, boosted by strength in its commercial insurance business.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) stock fell 3.9% after the regional lender reported a loss for the third quarter as it set aside more reserves to cover potential loan losses.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) stock fell 4.2% after the used car retailer’s third-quarter earnings missed estimates amid continued fallout from a software outage.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) stock fell 4.6% after the medical device maker beat estimates for third-quarter revenue and profit, helped by resilient demand for its continuous glucose monitors for diabetes patients.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      