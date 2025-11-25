Apple cuts jobs across sales teams, focuses on customer engagement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple announced on Monday that it is reducing jobs across its sales teams as part of efforts to strengthen customer engagement, though only a small number of roles are affected.

An Apple spokesperson told that the company is continuing to hire, and impacted employees are encouraged to apply for new positions within the firm, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The layoffs affect account managers serving major businesses, schools, and government agencies, as well as staff operating Apple’s briefing centers for institutional meetings and product demonstrations, according to Bloomberg. A key target was the government sales team, which works with agencies including the U.S. Defense Department and Justice Department. The team had faced added pressure following a recent 43-day government shutdown and cutbacks by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Apple’s move follows similar recent layoffs by companies such as Verizon, Synopsys, and IBM, reflecting broader cost-cutting trends in the tech and corporate sectors.

