Alibaba, NTUC team up to boost AI adoption in Singapore

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A partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of generative and agentic artificial intelligence (AI) across businesses and the workforce in Singapore was officially launched on Tuesday by Alibaba Cloud, Singapore’s National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and a local data center provider, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The initiative involves Alibaba Cloud, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (STT GDC), and NTUC-affiliated association Tech Talent Assembly. It was announced during Alibaba Cloud’s first international Qwen Conference, which was held in Singapore.

According to statements released separately by the companies, the partnership is expected to support up to 1,000 enterprises, developers, and students. This support will include access to advanced AI tools, structured training programmes, and practical implementation assistance aimed at enabling real-world deployment of AI technologies.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (STT GDC) stated that the collaboration comes at a time when companies across various industries are increasingly exploring artificial intelligence to enhance productivity, improve decision-making, and strengthen competitiveness. However, many of these companies continue to face challenges in translating interest in AI into practical, real-world applications.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) said the initiative is designed with workers in mind, particularly those employed in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and those in mid-career roles. These groups, NTUC noted, may have limited resources or confidence to adopt and implement AI technologies independently.

The initiative is scheduled to begin in June.

News.Az