Apple faces new EU antitrust complaint over App Store policies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has been hit with a fresh complaint to the European Union’s antitrust regulators by two civil rights groups over alleged violations of the bloc’s landmark tech rules.

The organizations — Article 19 and Germany’s Society for Civil Rights — filed a joint complaint on Wednesday, accusing Apple of breaching the Digital Markets Act (DMA) through restrictive terms and conditions imposed on developers and users of its App Store and devices, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move adds to Apple’s growing regulatory troubles in Europe. In April, the company was fined €500 million ($583 million) for violating the DMA, which aims to curb the power of major technology firms and ensure fair competition in digital markets.

Apple has not yet commented on the latest complaint.

The European Commission will now review the filing to determine whether to launch a formal investigation.

News.Az