iPhone 17 sees strong start, surpassing predecessor in US, China markets

Apple’s iPhone 17 series has outperformed its predecessor in early sales in China and the United States, according to research firm Counterpoint.

The new models sold 14% more than the iPhone 16 series during their first 10 days of availability in the two countries, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sales of the base iPhone 17 nearly doubled in China compared to the iPhone 16, with overall sales of the model rising 31% across both markets.

“The base model iPhone 17 is very compelling to consumers, offering great value for money,” said Counterpoint Senior Analyst Mengmeng Zhang. “A better chip, improved display, higher base storage, and a selfie camera upgrade—all for the same price as last year’s iPhone 16.”

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series globally, including in China, in September, and early sales indicate strong consumer demand for the upgraded devices.

