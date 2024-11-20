Apple issues urgent macOS and iOS security updates to fix exploited vulnerabilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has released critical security updates for macOS and iOS to address two vulnerabilities that are already being actively exploited.

The vulnerabilities, credited to Google’s TAG (Threat Analysis Group), are being actively exploited on Intel-based macOS systems, Apple confirmed in an advisory released on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. As is customary, Apple’s security response team did not provide any details on the reported attacks or indicators of compromise (IOCs) to help defenders hunt for signs of infections.Raw details on the patched vulnerabilities:— JavaScriptCore — Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited on Intel-based Mac systems.— WebKit — Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to a cross site scripting attack. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited on Intel-based Mac systems.The company urged users across the Apple ecosystem to apply the urgent iOS 18.1.1, macOS Sequoia 15.1.1 and the older iOS 17.7.2.Earlier this month, North Korean cryptocurrency thieves were found once again targeting macOS users with a new malware campaign that uses phishing emails, fake PDF applications, and a novel technique to evade Apple’s security measures.

