Apple officially stops developing car

Media journalists noticed that in early October, Apple filed an application with the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The company asked to revoke its license for autonomous driving, that is, permission to test driverless vehicles on public roads in the state of California.The authors of 9to5Mac stated that the application can be considered the first official confirmation of the fact that Apple has stopped working on the development of the car. In February, Bloomberg reported that the corporation canceled the release of its electric car.The journalists of the publication recalled that Apple had been working on its own car for several years. It was expected that the vehicle would go on sale in 2028, it was previously estimated at 100 thousand dollars, or about 9.6 million rubles.Earlier, American businessman Elon Musk presented the Tesla Cybercab driverless robotaxi. The car does not have a steering wheel or pedals, its launch is expected in the coming years.

News.Az