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Tag:
Cancellation
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Iran will not attend planned talks in Islamabad on Wednesday, according to a report by Tasnim News Agency, which says the decision was communicated to the United States via Pakistani intermediaries.22 Apr 2026-10:19
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Strong winds and heavy rain hit the southern island of Jeju on Thursday, causing major flight disruptions and stranding more than 3,000 passengers, authorities said.09 Apr 2026-16:57
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Israel has extended the closure of Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv until April 16, the country’s Channel 13 reported on Wednesday.26 Mar 2026-09:17
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Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will cancel at least 1,000 flights in April as soaring jet fuel prices linked to the Iran war drive up operating costs, CEO Anko van der Werff has announced.18 Mar 2026-15:07
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The ongoing war involving Iran is causing growing financial and logistical disruptions for the global aviation industry, with more than 23,000 flights to Middle Eastern hubs cancelled since the fighting began.05 Mar 2026-10:47
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Iranian authorities have cancelled tonight’s planned farewell ceremony for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US–Israeli air strike last Saturday.04 Mar 2026-14:58
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More than 3,400 flights have been cancelled in the opening days of the conflict, leaving an estimated 300,000 passengers stranded across the Gulf region.02 Mar 2026-13:24
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Israel has shut down its airspace to civilian traffic following the launch of an attack on Iran, suspending all incoming and outgoing flights until further notice.28 Feb 2026-10:52
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Ethiopian Airlines has suspended flights to airports in Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray region, according to local media reports.29 Jan 2026-16:44
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