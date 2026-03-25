Apple, other foreign-branded phones see shipment decline in China

Apple, other foreign-branded phones see shipment decline in China

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Shipments of foreign-branded mobile phones in China, including Apple’s iPhones, fell 7.7% in February compared with the same month last year, according to Reuters calculations based on data released Wednesday by a government-affiliated research firm, News.Az reports.

Data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology showed that foreign-branded phone shipments totaled 2.4 million units in February.

Overall smartphone shipments in China during the month dropped 14.6% year-on-year, reaching 16.8 million units.

News.Az