Iran's Araghchi warns US bases in region are legitimate targets

Iran's Araghchi warns US bases in region are legitimate targets

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that standing against the world’s greatest power, equipped with nuclear weapons, for 40 days is no joke, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He stated that the world has realised the true power of the Iranian nation.

Araghchi also issued a direct warning to regional countries. “We warned regional states that US bases used for any aggression against Iran are legitimate targets,” he said.

The Iranian foreign minister also emphasized diplomatic intentions toward the region, stating: “We are committed to fostering sustainable, constructive ties with Saudi Arabia.”

News.Az