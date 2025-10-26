Arctic air to bring down temperatures across UK

Frequent showers are anticipated across Northern Ireland, northern Scotland, Wales, and the South West (PA Wire)

Temperatures across the UK are set to drop sharply this weekend as a wave of cold Arctic air moves in — just as the clocks go back, News.Az reports citing the Independent.

Forecasters warn of wintry weather, with the season’s first snowfall expected in Scotland’s mountains on Saturday and patches of frost forming across England and northern Scotland by Sunday morning.

The Met Office forecasts the "coldest pair of days so far this season," with temperatures dropping to single digits and strong winds making Saturday feel like December.

Frequent showers are anticipated across Northern Ireland, northern Scotland, Wales, and the South West, with an Atlantic low contributing to a chilly Saturday night.

Sunday will begin with sunshine in central and eastern areas, but cloud will increase, bringing persistent rain to Northern Ireland, Scotland, and western parts of England and Wales by lunchtime.

