Argentina partially reopens as it approaches 5 mln COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentina will relax coronavirus restrictions as infection and mortality rates fall, the government announced on Friday, even as the South American nation approached 5 million cases with more than 107,000 deaths, Reuters reports.

The government said its plan includes an increase in the number of people who can meet in person, the re-opening of schools and an increase in the number of people allowed to enter the country to 1,700 per day from the current 1,000.

"The more we vaccinate and take care of ourselves, the more we can sustain these achievements and advance in sustained and progressive openings," President Alberto Fernandez said in a recorded TV message.

Vaccinations have increased in recent days after a surge in virus transmission last month, in the dead of the Southern Hemisphere winter when more people were tempted to socialize indoors, away from the icy winds coming up from the Antarctic.

News.Az

News.Az