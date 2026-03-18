How Boeing is moving closer to 777X approval

How Boeing is moving closer to 777X approval

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Boeing has been cleared to advance its delayed 777 9 jet into the next phase of certification testing, according to reports.

The approval allows the aircraft to enter the fourth stage of the regulatory process, marking progress for a programme that is already six years behind schedule, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Company executives said they are awaiting further approvals as testing continues.

The 777X programme, which includes the 777 9 model, has faced significant delays and cost pressures, with Boeing taking billions of dollars in charges.

The aircraft is intended to form a key part of Boeing’s long haul fleet, alongside the 787 Dreamliner.

News.Az