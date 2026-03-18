Venezuela defeats USA to clinch 2026 World Baseball Classic title

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The World Baseball Classic final once again provided a memorable game, with Venezuela defeating Team USA in a victory that is sure to resonate across the country.

The Venezuelans defeated the United States 3-2 on Tuesday in Miami, capping off a tournament that showcased baseball at its best, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tears were flowing as soon as Venezuela closer Daniel Palencia’s fastball reached the glove of Salvador Perez for the final out.

The title is Venezuela’s first in six incarnations of the WBC, joining the U.S., Japan and the Dominican Republic as winners. Venezuela had to face all three in this tournament, losing to the D.R. in pool play before recovering with a comeback win over Japan in the quarterfinals.

The final was a victory that took fortitude from Venezuela, which held a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning, only to lose it on an electric, game-tying home run from Bryce Harper. With a fresh ballgame and an inning to go, Venezuela regrouped.

And then Eugenio Suárez put his team back on top.

On the defensive side, it took an incredible performance from a gassed Venezuela pitching staff to keep a stacked Team USA lineup under thumb.

News.Az