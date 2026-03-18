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Fire reported at Qatar refinery after attack - VIDEO

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Fire reported at Qatar refinery after attack - VIDEO
Source: Xinhua

A fire has broken out at Qatar’s Ras Laffan refinery following an Iranian attack.

Details remain limited, but the incident marks a further escalation in tensions across the region, particularly involving key energy infrastructure, News.Az reports.

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Ras Laffan is one of the world’s largest energy hubs, and any disruption could have implications for global oil and gas markets.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the extent of the damage or whether there are any casualties.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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