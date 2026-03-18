Train derails in Fort Bend County, chaos erupts on roads - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Local authorities and hazardous materials units responded to a 23-car train derailment in Fort Bend County on Wednesday morning, causing road closures and traffic delays.

No injuries or fatalities were reported, according to Mary Staff, a spokesperson for the Fort Bend County Homeland Security & Emergency Management department. She also said no evacuation orders had been issued for nearby residents, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We do have some tank cars involved in the derailment,” she said at about 9 a.m. Wednesday. “They are assessing these cars to see if there was any leaks. The only one we know of was carrying a non-hazardous corn syrup.”

The derailment happened at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 90 and OakBend Hospital in Richmond, a suburb southwest of Houston. Staff said a Union Pacific Railroad train was involved, and the cause of the derailment had not yet been determined.

Traffic in the Richmond and Rosenberg areas was impacted by the derailment. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the only way to access downtown Richmond from the north was at the emergency underpass at 2nd Street, because Rawson Road and Old Richmond Road were blocked by railway crossing arms, Staff said.

“Motorists are strongly urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to reduce congestion and allow emergency personnel to operate safely,” the staff wrote in a news release.

The Richmond Police Department, fire departments from Richmond and Rosenberg, Union Pacific and the Texas Department of Emergency Management were among the agencies that responded to the derailment.

News.Az