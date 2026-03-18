Qatar kicks out senior Iranian diplomat after strikes on energy hub

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Qatar’s Foreign Ministry declared the military and security attaché at the Iranian embassy, along with the staff, as 'persona non grata' on Wednesday and ordered them to leave the country within 24 hours.

The decision came in response to the “Iranian targeting and the blatant aggression against the State of Qatar, which violated its sovereignty and security," according to the Qatari foreign ministry, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The move came shortly after Iran launched missiles at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to the world’s largest LNG production facility.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it had delivered an official note to the Iranian Embassy in Doha informing it that the military attaché and the security attaché, along with staff working in their offices, must leave the country.

“The ministry explained that this decision comes in response to repeated Iranian targeting and the blatant aggression against the State of Qatar, which violated its sovereignty and security, in a flagrant breach of the principles of international law, United Nations Security Council Resolution No. (2817), and the principles of good neighbourliness," Qatar said in an official statement.

Doha also warned that Iranian aggression will be “met with additional measures in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security, and national interests." It said Qatar reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security.

Earlier, Qatar’s Interior Ministry said Civil Defence teams were responding to a fire in the Ras Laffan Industrial City, a key natural gas processing facility and a bedrock of the Qatari economy, after an “Iranian targeting".

Qatar’s state oil giant QatarEnergy reported “extensive damage" at the site to its main gas facility after the Iranian attack. “All personnel have been accounted for and no casualties have been reported at this time," the company said.

Qatar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned the strikes as a “flagrant violation of the state’s sovereignty, as well as a direct threat to its national security" and alleged that Iran was targeting it and neighbouring countries in a manner that undermines regional security.

News.Az