Argentina threatens to veto G20 summit communique

Argentina is threatening to block the final communique of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in Brazil due to disagreement with points on taxation and ecology, News.Az reports citing British newspaper Financial Times (FT).

"[The Argentine government] wants to turn the G20 [summit] in Brazil into a fight between old and new forces," said one Brazilian official. "After a year of negotiations on taxation and reaching consensus, they are creating problems where they previously agreed." Buenos Aires' objections are said to relate to issues of "taxation of the wealthiest citizens and gender equality."The FT highlighted that diplomats are also trying to reach consensus on climate change funding and international political issues, including the conflict in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. According to the publication, the parties have made progress in discussing these topics.The newspaper added that Argentine President Javier Miley's stance on the environment, coupled with the rise of Donald Trump to power in the United States, has Western diplomats worried, raising the risk that other conservative leaders could follow suit and abandon their commitments to combat climate change.

