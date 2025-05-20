Arizona wildfires burn over 8,000 hectares as authorities issue 'red flag' warning

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wildfires in Arizona, which have been raging since last Tuesday, have scorched 8,265 hectares of land, prompting authorities to issue a "Red Flag" warning due to dry conditions and low humidity.

More than 700 personnel have been deployed to combat the fires, and 38% of the affected area is now under control, according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management posted on X on Monday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling the wind-driven wildfire that is currently consuming natural vegetation such as grass, shrubs, and trees, said the statement.

It added that the wildfires, which began on May 13 in the Greer area in the eastern part of the state, have scorched 8,265 hectares of land.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs declared a state of emergency on May 17 after visiting the fire zone, unlocking $200,000 in state funds to support firefighting efforts, according to USA Today.

Hobbs wrote on X: "Thank you to every firefighter, emergency responder, and local official working around the clock to protect lives, homes, and entire communities. Arizona is grateful, and we’re with you for the long road ahead."

News.Az