Armed attack kills at least 9 in northern Nigeria

Armed attack kills at least 9 in northern Nigeria

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Unknown gunmen killed at least nine people and injured 11 others during an attack on a community in Nigeria’s northern state of Kaduna, a national lawmaker said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to Sunday Katung, who represents Kaduna South in the National Assembly, the assailants attacked the Ungwan Magaji community in Kauru Local Government Area late on Tuesday.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire on residents who had gathered to mourn a deceased relative.

Katung condemned the incident, describing it as “inhuman and unacceptable.” He said the attackers fled into a nearby bush after carrying out the assault.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, the lawmaker said, while calling on security agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible.

News.Az