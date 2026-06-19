Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith found dead in his apartment

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Memphis Grammy-nominated record producer Tay Keith was found dead in his Nashville apartment on Thursday, police said, News.Az reports, citing WREG.

Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Tay Keith, was found dead in his Martin St. apartment Thursday afternoon by Metro Nashville Police officers performing a welfare check.

Police said his death is unclassified at this time pending autopsy results.

The Memphis producer was nominated for Best Rap Song, “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, and Swae Lee in 2019, along with “Rich Flex” by Drake and 21 Savage in 2024.

He also produced “Look Alive” by Drake and Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB, the song shouts out Memphis with the lyrics “901 Shelby Drive look alive, look alive.”

“901” is Memphis’s area code, and Shelby Drive is a known street in the city.

Tay Keith has also produced for artists Beyonce, Sexxyy Red, Pooh Shiesty, Moneybagg Yo, and G-Eazy.

He attended White Station High School in Memphis.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young posted on Facebook, “Rest in peace, Tay Keith,” with a picture of him and the producer.

News.Az