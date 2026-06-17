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Ukrainian paratroopers have successfully repelled one of the largest Russian mechanized assaults in the Sloviansk direction, completely stopping the advance before the enemy could even reach the first line of defense.

According to the 7th Air Assault Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, paratroopers from the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade halted the intense, two-day offensive in the Donetsk region. The Russian military launched several waves of attacks over 48 hours, attempting to break through defense lines, deploy infantry, and seize tactically advantageous ground, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The assault coincided with "Russia Day," making the high-stakes operation highly symbolic. For this offensive, the Russian army deployed more than 50 servicemen, a tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, seven military vehicles, and 28 motorcycles.

The enemy attempted a coordinated pincer movement, deploying two separate assault groups simultaneously along different routes. One group advanced from Platonivka toward Zakitne, while the second moved from Siversk toward the settlement of Kryva Luka.

However, Ukrainian reconnaissance units and unmanned systems units detected the moving forces early. Working in coordination, the Apachi unmanned systems unit and adjacent forces dismantled the advance, preventing any of the Russian groups from reaching Ukraine's primary defensive positions.

This heavy defeat for Russian forces comes amid reports regarding the Kremlin's long-term strategy. Sources close to Russian President Vladimir Putin suggest he expects to fully occupy the Donetsk and Luhansk regions by autumn 2026 to strengthen Moscow's positioning for eventual negotiations. However, assessments by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) highlight that the ground reality remains far more difficult for Russia, noting recent Ukrainian successes in multiple directions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously emphasized that the current summer months will likely prove decisive for the trajectory of the war.

News.Az