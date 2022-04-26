Armed Forces Of Ukraine Shoot Down Another Russian Ka-52 Alligator Helicopter In Kharkiv Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have shot down another Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter in the Kharkiv region, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

"Another Russian Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed by soldiers of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region," the General Staff said.

According to military nomenclature, the Ka-52 Alligator combat helicopter is considered a command vehicle.

It has been produced since 2008, has a cannon mount with a laser guidance system, an anti-tank missile system, aerial bombs, and other weapons.

The cost of the Ka-52 is about USD 16 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 154 helicopters of the Russian army.

News.Az