Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 27 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles, News.Az reports referring to the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygedzor village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter region.

News.Az