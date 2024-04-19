Armenia agreed to return 4 villages of Azerbaijan that were under occupation - Azerbaijani MFA
- 19 Apr 2024 10:23
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 195304
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/armenia-agreed-to-return-4-villages-of-azerbaijan-that-were-under-occupation-azerbaijani-mfa Copied
Armenia has agreed to return 4 villages of Azerbaijan that were under the occupation since early 1990s, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada, News.Az reports.
"Long-awaited historic event: As a result of the 8th meeting of the State Commissions on the delimitation of the state border between #Azerbaijan and #Armenia, Armenia has agreed to return 4 villages of Azerbaijan that were under the occupation since early 1990s", MFA Spokesperson noted.