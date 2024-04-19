Armenia agreed to return 4 villages of Azerbaijan that were under occupation - Azerbaijani MFA

Armenia has agreed to return 4 villages of Azerbaijan that were under the occupation since early 1990s, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada, News.Az reports.

"Long-awaited historic event: As a result of the 8th meeting of the State Commissions on the delimitation of the state border between #Azerbaijan and #Armenia, Armenia has agreed to return 4 villages of Azerbaijan that were under the occupation since early 1990s", MFA Spokesperson noted.

News.Az