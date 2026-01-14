Armenia agrees to simplified transit between Azerbaijan, Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has committed to facilitating a simplified transit route for people, vehicles, and goods between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Armenian territory.

The announcement was made in a joint statement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, published on the U.S. State Department’s website as part of the TRIPP project, News.Az reports, citing Report.

This arrangement aims to ease movement in both directions, improving connectivity and regional cooperation.

News.Az