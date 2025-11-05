Tripp Project

Recent statements by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have arguably been the most candid since discussions about the country’s railway sector began. For the first time at such a high level, the idea was voiced that concession rights to manage Armenia’s railway network could potentially be transferred to a third party friendly to both Yerevan and Moscow. In essence, this concerns the future of South Caucasus Railway, a subsidiary of Russian Railways (RZD), which manages Armenia’s entire railway system under a concession agreement valid until 2038.

18 Feb 2026-10:31