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Tripp Project
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Recent statements by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have arguably been the most candid since discussions about the country’s railway sector began. For the first time at such a high level, the idea was voiced that concession rights to manage Armenia’s railway network could potentially be transferred to a third party friendly to both Yerevan and Moscow. In essence, this concerns the future of South Caucasus Railway, a subsidiary of Russian Railways (RZD), which manages Armenia’s entire railway system under a concession agreement valid until 2038.18 Feb 2026-10:31
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As Armenia prepares for parliamentary elections on June 7, political debates within the country are intensifying amid ongoing shifts in the South Caucasus. At the same time, recent diplomatic developments, including the awarding of the Zayed Award to the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia and discussions over new regional transport initiatives, have added fresh momentum to conversations about peace, security, and economic cooperation.09 Feb 2026-09:07
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Armenia has committed to facilitating a simplified transit route for people, vehicles, and goods between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Armenian territory.14 Jan 2026-10:18
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Armenia’s Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan and Türkiye’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry İbrahim Yumaklı met in Istanbul on Friday to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, including new economic, logistical, and trade opportunities under the TRIPP project.29 Nov 2025-18:24
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Armenia is actively engaged in discussions with the United States on the TRIPP project, the 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor passing through Armenian territory, and expects to begin practical implementation soon, Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan said.05 Nov 2025-23:14
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